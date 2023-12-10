New projects announced this week by the KEDFA include expansion of P.L. Marketing in Campbell Co.

Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated continued economic investment in the Commonwealth as he announced $160 million in new business investment this week, generating 740 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

“Including the projects approved today, administration to date, we have announced more than 930 projects totaling over $28.3 billion in investment and 50,466 new full-time jobs for Kentuckians, and we’re just getting started,” said Gov. Beshear.

The announcements, which were approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, include:

• American Welding and Gas is investing nearly $9.7 million in Scott County, creating 10 new jobs.

• Chaney’s Dairy Barn Inc. is investing over $2.6 million in Warren County.

• Four Roses Distillery is investing nearly $60 million in Bullitt County.

• Kanbol is investing over $10 million in Logan County, creating 40 new jobs.

• Kentucky Oak Capital is investing over $6 million in Ohio County, creating 30 new jobs.

• LB Manufacturing is investing over $3 million in Washington County, creating 20 new jobs.

• Marksbury Farm Foods is investing $3.3 million in Garrard County, creating 30 new jobs.

• Midea America Corp. is investing over $35.6 million in Jefferson County, creating 110 new jobs.

• Optomi, an information technology firm, will locate in Monticello with a $3 million investment that will create 200 full-time jobs – the largest job-creation investment in Wayne County since 2010.

• P.L. Marketing is investing over $1 million in Campbell County, creating 180 new jobs. PLM Marketing is located in Riverfront Place, 300 Dave Cowens Drive in Newport. It assists in sales and marketing of corporate brand consumer products.

• Webasto Roof Systems is investing over $25.6 million in Fayette County, creating 120 jobs.

