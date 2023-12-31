NewCath, Brossart, Scott girls win holiday basketball tournaments to close out first month of season

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky girls basketball teams went 3-0 in holiday tournament finals on Saturday with Scott, Brossart and Newport Central Catholic carrying off championship trophies to close out the month of December.

The successful runs by Brossart and NewCath gave both teams a lift going into All “A” Classic region tournaments that begin this week. NewCath will face Villa Madonna in a 9th Region game on Thursday and Brossart will take on Nicholas County in a 10th Region game on Friday.

Nicholas County is one of three teams Brossart (10-2) defeated by double-digit margins during the Ohio River Classic at Raceland last week. In the title game, the Mustangs came away with a 63-48 victory over St. Joseph Central (W.Va.).

Freshman guard Greylee Kramer made three of Brossart’s nine 3-point goals in the championship game and finished with a team-high 15 points. The leading scorers in the Mustangs’ other two tournament wins were sophomore Rachel Shewmaker and junior Zoee Meyers.

NewCath (7-3) won three games by margins of 46, 15 and 20 points in the Stephanie Wilson Memorial Tournament at Bellevue. Junior guard Caroline Eaglin scored a total of 84 points in the three wins to raise her season average t0 24.4 and received the tournament’s most valuable player award.

NewCath is hosting the 9th Region All “A” Classic and will be on the opposite side of the bracket from Holy Cross, last year’s region and state champion in the small-school playoffs.

Scott defeated Louisville Holy Cross, 43-37, in the championship game of the Winter Classic at Garrard County on Saturday to push its record to 10-2 record. Junior guard Kia Peterson was named most valuable player after scoring 12, 19 and 15 points in the Eagles’ three tournament victories.

On Monday night, Scott will visit Simon Kenton (9-3) for the annual game between the public school rivals. The Pioneers have won seven of the last 10 games between the two teams, but the Eagles pulled out a 55-52 victory last year.

Newport was the only Northern Kentucky boys basketball team that went undefeated in a holiday tournament and the Wildcats did it in head coach Rodney Snapp’s home state of Indiana.

During the Ray Furney Holiday Classic at Lawrenceburg, Newport won four games in two days against Indiana high school teams, including a 79-54 win over Blackhawk Christian of Fort Wayne in the championship final.

Newport sophomore guard Taylen Kinney scored 49 points in the title game and had a four-game total of 105 that lifted his season average to 21.5. He’s now shooting 52.3 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range and 84.7 percent at the free throw line.

The Wildcats (12-3) open the January portion on their schedule with a home game against 36th District rival Highlands (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Last season, the Wildcats defeated the Bluebirds during the regular season, 57-50, and in the district final, 72-61.

The local boys teams that lost in holiday tournament championship games on Saturday were Campbell County, Boone County and Beechwood.

All “A” Classic region tournament schedules

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Bellevue vs. St. Henry, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Beechwood vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Bellevue-St. Henry winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Ludlow vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT WALTON-VERONA

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Gallatin County vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Walton-Verona vs. Trimble County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Williamstown vs. Gallatin County-Cornerstone Christian winner, 6 p.m.

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona-Trimble County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game, 8 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT WALTON-VERONA

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Gallatin County vs. Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Walton-Verona vs. Trimble County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Williamstown vs. Gallatin County-Cornerstone Christian winner, 6 p.m.

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona-Trimble County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game, 5 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

(some starting times yet to be determined)

Friday, Jan. 5

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Robertson County vs. St. Patrick, 12:45 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Calvary Christian

Augusta vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-St. Patrick winner

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bracken County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Augusta-Paris winner

Thursday, Jan. 11

Championship game

10TH REGION GIRLS AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

(some starting times yet to be determined)

Friday, Jan. 5

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Robertson County vs. St. Patrick, 11 a.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-St. Patrick winner

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bracken County vs. Augusta-Paris winner

Thursday, Jan. 11

Championship game



9TH REGION BOYS AT BELLEVUE

Monday, Jan. 8

Ludlow vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Holy Cross vs. Ludlow-St. Henry winner, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Heritage, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Championship game, 7 p.m.