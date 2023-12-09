NKU’s Haile College of Business establishes two new scholarships for Construction Management students

The Northern Kentucky University Haile College of Business is establishing two new scholarships that will be awarded to students in the Construction Management program. The scholarships are part of the LIFT — or Lifelong Investment and Future Transformation — Scholars program started by the university in 2019.

“As the demand for skilled professionals in the construction industry continues to rise, the introduction of LIFT scholarships underscores our unwavering commitment to meeting this pressing need,” Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business, said. “The LIFT scholarships help remove financial barriers for our students and play a crucial role in addressing the industry’s call for qualified and dedicated professionals.”

The Haile College of Business Construction Management Advisory Board is endowing one scholarship while the other is endowed by the Paul Hemmer Company and Paul and Mary Hemmer. Both the Board and the Hemmers have committed $50,000 to the scholarships, which is matched 1:1 by the LIFT Scholars Program investment made by the Boehne and Butler families, for a total amount of $100,000. These scholarships will be endowed in perpetuity.

The LIFT Scholars Program was established as a financial resource for students who show exceptional academic achievement and potential but may be at risk of not completing a program to graduation. The LIFT Scholars Program began as part of the Further, Faster campaign, the largest giving campaign in the university’s history that raised over $84 million for NKU.

To learn more about the LIFT Scholars Program, visit www.nku.edu/lift.

