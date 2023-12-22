NKU’s winningest coach, Ken Shields, to offer three-day ‘Holiday Shooting Camp’ at Sports of All Sorts

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The bug is in his blood. And he can’t get rid of it.

But this bug is a good one.

It’s called coaching – and Ken Shields, the winningest basketball coach in Northern Kentucky University history, has that coaching bug.

He was born to coach. And the man who turned 82 years young this week, is at it again, albeit for just a few days.

The man with almost 50 years in the sport to go along with 766 career basketball wins, will serve as Camp Director for, The Ken Shields Holiday Shooting Camp.

The camp is a three-day event – December 27-29 – at Sports of All Sorts, 10094 Investment Way, Florence.

“It’s called a shooting camp,” Shields told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “But expect life skills to be included because this is more than the normal basketball camp.

“It will be a unique experience for any child and one they will remember.”

The cost of $135 includes a morning break, drink provided, guest speakers, individual and team instruction, according to Shields.

“Sports of All Sorts will operate a full-service concession stand,” Shields said. “Parents may deposit finds on to a card that can be used in the SOAS facility; and campers may bring their own lunches if they choose.”

A special group package for five campers is $550.

“I enjoy teaching the skills of basketball to the kids,” he said. “We’ll be working with boys and girls from first through eighth grades.”

Shields will serve as the lead instructor; but he adds: “Expect to recognize local high school coaches and former high school and college players. The camp will feature an excellent staff-to-camper ratio.

“I believe it is important for players to see and hear different approaches to the game of basketball.”

Shields guided NKU to seven 20-win seasons – the most in Norse men’s basketball history – and three Great Lakes Valley Conference championships.

His 1996-97 team won a school-record 30 games en-route to national runner-up honors.

He twice guided teams to the NCAA (Division III) title game – 1996 and 1970 – and was named National Coach of the Year in 1994-95.

He is a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and finished his 16-year career on the Norse sideline with a 306-170 record.

Camp times are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and a closing camp ceremony featuring awards and recognition will take place on the last day of camp.

Campers can be dropped-off after 8 a.m. and need to be picked-up before 4 p.m., according to Shields.

Ken Shields truly is a man with a bug – a good one at that.

For additional information on the camp: www.sportsofallsortsky.com