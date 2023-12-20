Northern Kentucky high school football players voted first-team all-state in postseason coaches poll

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Two defensive players and one offensive lineman on Northern Kentucky high school football teams were voted first-team all-state in a statewide coaches poll conducted by the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper.
In ballots returned by 162 coaches, the top 12 defensive players voted first-team all-state included Dixie Heights senior linebacker Brach Rice and Cooper junior defensive end Austin Alexander. On the offensive side, Simon Kenton senior lineman Aba Selm was among the top 12 vote-getters.
Rice, a Miami of Ohio recruit, posted 102 solo and 79 assisted tackles for a total of 181 that was tops in Northern Kentucky. He led the state in tackles for a loss with 32.5, which included 13 quarterback sacks.
Alexander ranked second in the state in quarterback sacks with 19 and made 27 tackles for a loss. He finished the season with a total of 81 tackles (57 solo, 24 assisted) for a Cooper team that was Class 5A state runner-up.
Selm, a University of Kentucky recruit, anchored an offensive line that allowed Simon Kenton to average 218 yards rushing and 231 yards passing per game. He finished his high school career with 152 pancake blocks, according to team statistics.
This is the second consecutive year that Selm has been voted first-team all-state. He and Brach were among the players who received Top 26 Awards from the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association for having exceptional senior seasons.