Opinion – Alex Berling: Kenton County Democratic party offers microcosmic view of what’s wrong in KY

It’s hard to believe that in 2016, Kentucky Democrats were not a super minority, but we had a balanced legislature. As we celebrate four more years of a Democrat in the Governor’s mansion, we cannot be blind to the fact that the Kentucky Democratic Party’s lack of vision, investment in counties outside of Fayette and Jefferson, and inability to go on the offensive and start investing in the “too red” communities has lead to what looks like the end of Democrats in the state.

Kenton County Democratic Party and KDP must embrace progress, reach the rural parts of their county, and fully support their candidates, or risk dying out completely.

I will be honest, I didn’t know anything about the Kentucky Democratic Party. I saw a dysfunctional Frankfort and knew I couldn’t stand by as our legislature passed bills that not only did nothing to progress Kentucky, but were actually hurting fellow Kentuckians.

So I did what I thought was right, I went to my county party, the Kenton County Democratic Executive Committee. I reached out and expressed interest and got nothing back except getting put on their newsletter that constantly just asks for money.

Meanwhile, both Boone and Campbell County reached out and invited me into their meetings to learn more about the party. I kept trying to get involved locally and I realized that the county party hasn’t just neglected my city and rural area of the county, but they truly had no interest in investing in me, or anyone wanting to make the district better. So I did what I could do without them. I showed up. I went to school board meetings, city council meetings, the farmer’s market, and showed up even more with my son at the park. I participated diligently with all of my city’s online community groups, and showed up to all of the city’s community days that I could. I tried to visit the local small businesses. I signed up for my city’s citizen fire academy. I was a frequent visitor and active constituent in Frankfort, testifying in several committee hearings. I advocated for several causes that were important for many in my district. I was the first Democrat (county sanctioned or not) that showed up for my district and listened. So I decided I was going to represent the district that I love and live in, by running for State Representative.

From there I learned that the Kenton County Democrats were displeased with my desire to run. While they have not run a legitimate candidate in this district in a decade, suddenly, this seat became important, and not to win, but to block me – a true Democrat – from winning.

I was still naive as to why, but the Vice Chair’s partner even told the media on Twitter that they were actively recruiting a primary challenger. So while I was the one showing up, doing the work, I still could not get the support of my local county party, nor the state party.

They claimed it was too red, not winnable, and not worthy of an investment. But what was worthy of the investment? Making sure a working class citizen of the district, that may not be rich, but that showed up, didn’t get to Frankfort.

Two days after Governor Beshear was re-elected, I quit. It became clear to me that my county party would rather have a Republican state representative than a Democrat that they didn’t handpick. Parties like the Kenton County Democratic Party create the problem that hands Republicans their seats, then ask for donations to fix the problem they created – yet those donations aren’t used to support progressive candidates.

I didn’t run for the money, power or control. I ran so my kid gets a good public education. I ran so all people are seen as people. I ran to protect my LGTBQ community. I ran to ensure we have the services needed to be a healthy society. But I can’t run as a Kentucky Democrat, because I lack something they want – money, power, a big family name, an ivy league resume, or whatever it is they find lacking in my work.

But what I can promise the 64th district is that no matter who represents you on January 1 of 2025, you can call me. I will show up with you and support you. I will go to Frankfort and lobby for you. I will go to school board meetings with you. I will live the values of a Democrat, even when my county party refuses to do the same.

Alex Berling lives in Independence with her husband, Brian, and young son, Felix.