Secretary of State’s office accepting entries for 2023 essay and slogan contest; entry deadline Jan. 31

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office is accepting entries for its 2023 essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8. The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony.

“So often, we can learn from our kids,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “I encourage Kentucky students to teach us all something about getting along despite disagreements, as a functional political system requires.”

The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What can students do to address the mutual distrust of people of opposing political parties?” Students should limit their essays to 1,000 words.

The slogan contest invites middle school students to suggest a slogan to promote respectful discourse in the political arena.

Whether submitted electronically or by mail, all entries must be received by the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31.

For more information, visit www.sos.ky.gov.

Kentucky Secretary of State