Sen. Chris McDaniel receives state Chamber MVP Award for ‘going to bat’ for KY business in legislature

Senator Chris McDaniel was presented the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award in December by Kentucky Chamber Director of Public Affairs John Cox and Northern Kentucky Chamber Vice President of Public Affairs Tami Wilson.

Sen. McDaniel was among a select group of legislators who “went to bat” for Kentucky business during the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly by displaying conspicuous actions to strengthen business, improve competitiveness, and ensure growth.

Recipients of the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award show strong leadership for the business community by sponsoring or carrying Chamber priority legislation to final passage, showing leadership on passage of critical legislation to improve Kentucky, or by taking hard votes in defense of business.

During the 2023 session, Sen. McDaniel was instrumental in ensuring the passage of priority legislation to reduce taxes and repeal the unfair tax on aging spirits.

The 2023 General Assembly advanced many top priorities of the Kentucky business community, and the pro-growth policies that passed saved Kentucky businesses an estimated $1.5 billion, or $921 for each employer in the Commonwealth.

While monitoring the progress of bills that create a better business climate and advance the Commonwealth, the Chamber tracks how each legislator votes on these bills. The Chamber’s MVP Award recipients displayed more than just a business-friendly voting record, but also went out of their way, and at times across party lines, to support or oppose an issue critical to the business climate in Kentucky.

