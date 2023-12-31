Senate President Robert files paperwork for reelection in Kentucky District 25

By Chip Hutchinson

Kentucky Today

Senate President Robert Stivers has filed paperwork to seek re-election from Kentucky’s District 25.

Stivers, R-Manchester, has accumulated more than $450,000 in contributions to his campaign.

“I will be honored and hope to continue representing District 25,” Stivers said in a press release. “We’ve done a lot of good things in the 25th Senate District and across Kentucky. We’ve begun decreasing the state income tax in a measured way to get us to zero, allocated record funding toward the education of our children, and made concerted efforts toward building a qualified workforce, which creates even greater opportunity for more quality jobs.”

The 25th Senate District includes Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley and Whitley counties.