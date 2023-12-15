St. E. Healthy Headlines: Cold and flu season is upon us; some common myths about the viruses

We all dread cold and flu season and the seemingly endless parade of illnesses that march through our households. Along with these viruses come a variety of information – sometimes accurate and sometimes less-than-factual.

Dr. Elizabeth Velazquez-Noll, a family practice physician at St. Elizabeth Physicians, sees countless illnesses all year long. She weighs in on the most common winter illness myths she encounters in her family practice:

1. The flu vaccine does not give you the flu. 2. Going outside without a coat or hat will not give you the flu or pneumonia. 3. Most upper respiratory infections do not need antibiotics.

“The majority of coughs, colds, sinus pressure and sore throats are viral,” says Dr. Velazquez-Noll. “Antibiotics will not help and could even affect your ability to use those antibiotics for future illnesses. They also can have side effects such as rashes, diarrhea and joint pain – another reason they should be used judiciously at the discretion of your doctor.”

She also reinforces that the flu virus is passed from person to person, not by the flu vaccine, cold air or not dressing warmly enough for the weather.

Quick Tips for Staying Healthy this Winter

No one wants to be sidelined by a cold, flu or virus this winter. Follow these tips to help keep you and your family healthy:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water. 2. Get your flu shot – it will help prevent specific strains of the flu. 3. Update your COVID-19 vaccine and if you are elderly or immunocompromised, talk to your doctor to see if you should get pneumococcal or RSV vaccines. 4. Eat a healthy diet – Dr. Velazquez-Noll suggests incorporating vitamin C-dense foods like fresh fruit and vegetables into your daily diet. 5. Sleep – make getting restful sleep each night a priority. 6. Quit smoking – it will help lower your risk of illness.

Suggestions if you are sick

If you are currently sick, Dr. Velazquez-Noll suggests the following tips:

1. Give it time – many viruses can run from 3-7 days. It’s difficult and frustrating to be ill for that long, but also normal. It is normal to have a viral upper respiratory virus a couple of times per year. 2. Stay home if you are ill. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, consider an at-home COVID-19 test. These are available at more grocery stores and pharmacies. If it is positive, contact your physician for advice on treatment and return to work/school recommendation. 3. Rest – sleep as much as you can. This helps your body use energy to fight off the illness. 4. Hydrate – fluids, fluids and more fluids. 5. Over-the-counter medication and home remedies – will help relieve symptoms such as congestion, sore throat, headache and body aches.

If your symptoms are worsening, you are running a continuous high fever or your illness has lasted longer than 10 days, call your physician to be checked out.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare