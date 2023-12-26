Three-arch bridge design chosen to replace KY 8 Licking River bridge, includes bike, pedestrian paths

A new bridge design that will replace a 1930s era bridge and introduce a better, safer connection between Covington and Newport has been selected.

The three-arch bridge design for the KY 8 Licking River Bridge project will add a fourth lane, update bike and pedestrian connections, boost safety for all users and lift current weight restrictions for large vehicles.

“This project represents our commitment to improving safety and connectivity for all Kentuckians now and well into the future in a region full of growth opportunities,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

PCL/Stantec/Rosales, the Design-Build Team contracted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), will use the arch design to move forward with the technical design of the bridge.

“We’re excited to share the final bridge type selection,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “The arch concept features a signature aesthetic design that considers the surrounding environment, including the nearby historic neighborhoods of Newport and Covington. Drivers and pedestrians can look forward to separate shared-use paths and four lanes that will accommodate traffic in this growing, vibrant region for decades to come.”

The KY 8 Licking River Bridge is a critical connection for commuters, pedestrians, bicyclists and freight traveling between Covington and Newport. Built in 1936, the current bridge has exceeded its original design life and requires significant updates to meet the capacity and connectivity demands of the surrounding communities, including the crossing of Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) buses, which currently exceed the weight limit and must use alternate crossings. With development occurring in Covington and Newport, a replacement bridge is necessary to support the growing needs of all travelers using the KY 8 Licking River Bridge crossing.

With the primary goal of providing a safe and efficient crossing for drivers, public transport, pedestrians and bicyclists that will serve the community for decades to come, KYTC began the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Replacement Project with a planning study conducted in 2016. The project team developed four preliminary signature design concepts in July 2023 using input gathered at multiple public meetings, an online survey in 2021 and discussions with a project aesthetics committee made up of community leaders and historic district representatives from both Covington and Newport. The final selection is Concept 1 of those four preliminary concepts, called the arch concept.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said the new KY 8 Licking River Bridge was critical to Covington and its future growth.

“With our 23-acre Central Riverfront neighborhood under way and a new vision for the transportation chasm that is now Fourth Street, Covington has three goals for this bridge: A signature look, the capacity to handle expected growth in automobile traffic as well as TANK buses and safe accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians,” Meyer said. “We think KYTC has accomplished all three goals with this design, and we appreciate their collaborative work.”

Safe, Efficient Crossing for All

The selected arch concept includes two 12-foot-wide, cantilevered shared-use paths are separated from vehicular traffic and bring the bridge into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) while also offering users open river and city views. The arches provide a physical and visual barrier between motor vehicles and the shared-use paths, improving safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

With the bridge type selection made, the Design-Build Team can begin work toward the final configuration for the bridge approaches. During this process, traffic calming measures will be identified and implemented into the project’s final design. These may include lane-widths designed to facilitate reduced speeds for vehicles, intersection features, signal timing and pavement markings meant to improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles. In Covington, the project team will coordinate with the City of Covington and the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project team on their various improvements.

The design accommodates four lanes of traffic, based on recommendations from a 2016 planning study. That study found that while three lanes would suffice for the existing traffic at that time, any additional development in Newport or Covington may require four lanes to accommodate the additional traffic. Since that time, the Ovation site has been developed and a 264-room Margaritaville Resort will be built in Newport. In addition, Covington has begun work to develop the previous IRS site and announced the addition of the OneNKY Center, a 45,000-square-foot office building to be built at the foot of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. New restaurants, music venues like Ovation’s 7,000-person concert space, office space and other attractions bring more traffic to the area, necessitating additional capacity to support efficient traffic flow.

Equally important, a four-lane bridge allows flexibility for future transportation uses as the vehicular and mass-transit needs of the surrounding communities develop and evolve.

A Signature Design

“During our public meetings and our project survey, we heard one thing over and over: Give this bridge a signature design that enhances the visual appeal of the crossing,” Yeager said. “That’s why we took the uncommon step of hiring a bridge architect, Miguel Rosales of Rosales + Partners. We are thrilled to move forward with his visually stunning three-arch bridge design. The arch concept was selected based on its soaring signature look that will make an elegant statement when viewed from a distance.”

The arch bridge concept spans 446 feet across the Licking River – nearly 200 feet longer than the main river span of the existing bridge – and features three slender steel arches reaching 58 feet over the roadway. The additional length creates expansive views of the landscape. Below the bridge deck, distinct V-shaped concrete piers frame the river.

“The three gracious steel arches with carefully designed V-shaped piers visually connect the arches to the shorelines of the Licking River,” Rosales said. “The arches frame the vehicular lanes and create a gateway experience between the cities of Covington and Newport. The absence of bracing between the arches gives this bridge a distinctly contemporary appearance.” The third arch also provides structural benefits for future maintenance and repairs of cables and arches.

As the bridge design is developed further, the project team will continue to work with the local community leaders to identify additional aesthetic and functional features to include in the project, such as artistic lighting and landscaping.

Commitment to Connectivity

“When making decisions on projects like this one, we consider things like future maintenance, good stewardship of public funds, and expected future growth and traffic,” Yeager said. “In this case, we also worked closely with city leadership from Covington and Newport to ensure connectivity with current and future walking and bicycle paths.”



In addition to providing safe, visually appealing crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists, the bridge will have updated weight limits, allowing TANK to operate local and express bus routes on the bridge, improving the vital connection for public transit users.

“KYTC realizes the critical connection the bridge provides for pedestrians and bicyclists and is committed to ensuring their safety and access during construction,” said Yeager.

Next Steps

With the bridge type confirmed, the Design-Build Team will continue to refine the overall design, and engage with community leaders and historic representatives in Covington and Newport. An updated project schedule is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

A final cost for the bridge has yet to be determined and is dependent on further design refinement by the Design-Build Team.

More details about the Design Selection and the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Project can be found at KY8Bridge.org.