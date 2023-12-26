Three NKY Judges-Executives will discuss ‘State of Northern Kentucky’ at Chamber Eggs ‘n Issues

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host one of the most important Eggs ‘N Issues of the year — the State of Northern Kentucky — on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, 1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger.



Local officials will discuss successes, challenges, and opportunities for collaboration that exist in the NKY Metro region — and how their work impacts local businesses.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann of Kenton County is a lifelong Kenton County resident who has used his role to advocate for government efficiency and effectiveness, regional and county cooperation, and accountability. Knochelmann serves on numerous boards and has also received many awards serving as judge/executive including the NKY Community Action Commission Doris Wiedemann Memorial Outstanding Board Member Award.

• Judge/Executive Gary Moore of Boone County was first elected for the Boone County position in 1998. Moore serves on several boards, including the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) and once served as president of the National Association of Counties (NACo). Moore has provided vision and leadership for Boone County during a period of tremendous growth and development, and he continues to build strong partnerships with the cities, schools and agencies across the county, state and region.



• Judge/Executive Steve Pendery of Campbell County has served in his role since 1999. This life-long Campbell Countian is a Highlands High School graduate and owns Pendery Insurance and Risk Management. His community service includes serving on multiple boards including the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, the Campbell County Extension District, NKY Chamber, meetNKY and the Campbell County Conservancy. He also serves on the Executive Committee of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and works closely with leaders of Kenton and Boone Counties to accomplish regional objectives.



“Of all the Eggs ‘N Issues conversations we do each year, this one in particular is vital to the Northern Kentucky Metro region as it allows everyone to have a dialogue with our top elected County officials,” said Brent Cooper, President of the NKY Chamber. “We will discuss the opportunities, challenges, and decisions being made collaboratively to ensure Northern Kentucky remains a great place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”



Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.

