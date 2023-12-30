U.S Treasury to require new KY small businesses to report ownership information starting January 1

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office is alerting Kentucky’s small business community to a new reporting requirement from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) that goes into effect on January 1.

Disclosure of so-called beneficial ownership information (BOI), which requires small business owners and certain individuals to upload their photo IDs to FinCEN, will now be required. Business entities formed after January 1 will have 90 days to report their initial BOI. Business entities already in existence will have until January 1, 2025 to comply.

“Despite my forceful written objections, the federal bureaucracy is placing new burdens on Kentucky’s small business owners,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “With all our entrepreneurs have faced the past few years, we should be lifting them up, not making it even harder to start a business and create jobs.”

The reporting requirement does not apply to certain business entities such as publicly traded companies and nonprofits. Failure to comply with BOI reporting may result in criminal prosecution, punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

For more information about FinCEN and the BOI, visit www.fincen.gov/boi.

Kentucky Secretary of State