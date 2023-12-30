UK Cats lose heartbreaker to Clemson in a wild finish at TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 38-35

By Keith Taylor
Kentucky Today
Kentucky came up short in a wild finish at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Friday.
Clemson handed the Wildcats a crushing defeat with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 17 seconds remaining that lifted the Tigers to a 38-35 triumph. The teams combined for 42 points, four turnovers and five lead changes in the fourth quarter.
“It was a very difficult loss … terrific football game,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “There were so many moments in that game where I’m so proud of our football team. The way we responded and the way we fought back.
“We faced a lot of adversity and overcame it and then we didn’t. … we played a tough game.”
The loss was the second straight bowl setback for Kentucky, which fell to Iowa 21-0 in the Music City Bowl last season. The Wildcats, making a school-record eighth-straight postseason appearance, ended the season with a 7-6 record. Clemson won its fifth straight and finished 9-4.
Kentucky’s Barion Brown scored two touchdowns in the second half, both of which were potential difference-makers for the Wildcats. Brown’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half gave Kentucky a 21-10 lead and the second, a 60-yard touchdown catch from Devin Leary, gave the Wildcats a 28-27 lead with 6:12 remaining.
Despite the heroics by Brown, who finished with 226 all-purpose yards, Clemson took advantage of three turnovers by Kentucky, all of which came in the second half. Clemson responded to Brown’s successful kickoff return with three straight scores for a 27-21 advantage.
Clemson, scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter, regained the lead on Jonathan Weitz’s 52-yard field goal with 4:20 remaining. Kentucky responded with a 1-yard scoring run by Ray Davis, set up by Leary’s 72-yard pass to Jordan Dingle. The touchdown gave Kentucky a 35-30 advantage with 2:39 remaining.
Kentucky’s ability to respond down the stretch, Davis said, was “all about keeping our composure and staying poised.”
“It’s a game of answers,” he said. “It’s one play at a time and about that next play mentality. Football is football. You win some and you lose some and I’m proud to be part of this team and proud that I played that game.”
However, it took less than two minutes for the Tigers to produce the game-winning touchdown following the score by Davis.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of that in a quarter before,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It was special, and these guys know that.”
In his final collegiate game, Davis rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, while Leary, also playing closing out his career at Kentucky, threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He also tossed a pair of interceptions, including one on a desperation heave on the final play of the game.
“It’s very heartbreaking for me to see them go out this way,” Stoops said. “We love them and appreciate them (all the seniors) for everything they have done for our program. They have laid it on the line for us … I really like this team and I like coaching them. I wish we could have had a different outcome with an opportunity to really finish strong … it’s a tough one.”