With 25% of its students reporting low food security, KCTCS providing food pantries to ease burden

This holiday season and throughout the school year, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and its 16 colleges provide accessible and necessary food pantries to support students. The largest postsecondary education provider in the state, with an annual enrollment of over 100,000 students, KCTCS is constantly assessing the needs of students to find solutions that can improve their quality of life and in turn, improve the state’s workforce.

A recent study found more than 25% of surveyed KCTCS students report low food security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food security as access, by all people at all times, to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. Without proper access to nutritious food, students can become less likely to participate in their academic or technical courses.

“Our system exists to improve the lives of Kentuckians through education,” KCTCS Acting President Larry Ferguson said. “In meeting the basic food needs of our students, we’re improving attendance, retention and student success. We’re showing up for our students so that they can show up for Kentucky.”

KCTCS colleges are working year-round to eliminate food insecurity and other barriers to education. Many colleges tailor their services to the needs of students on campus. In Northern Kentucky, the Gateway Community and Technical College Food for Thought Pantry is open to faculty and staff members or a any current Gateway student using their student id. The pantry is located at all three campus locations and is operated by Student Resource’s Peer Mentors.

Northern Kentuckians can learn more by visiting the Gateway Community and Technical College pantry website at gateway.kctcs.edu/food-for-thought-pantry.

Kentuckians outside the NKY region can learn more about resources by visiting their local community and technical college website, which can be found at kctcs.edu

