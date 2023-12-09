With arrival of winter — and its snow and ice — SD1 is offering tips for buying, applying chemical de-icer

Snow and ice removal is an annual winter chore.

As snow piles up, the first line of defense is simply to shovel paved areas to keep them clean and prevent ice from forming. But when ice does form, it is common to use salt and other types of chemical de-icers to clear walkways and driveways.

Salt and other chemical de-icers help make travel conditions less hazardous, but they can also have an impact on local waterways, landscaping, pets and wildlife. Sanitation District No. 1 is offering tips to help you safely battle the icy cold this winter while limiting the environmental impact.

Traditional rock salt and some chemical de-icers can injure your pet’s paws, damage cars, prematurely age cement and asphalt and pollute streams. Some alternative de-icers have less of an environmental impact but are just as effective at melting ice from paved walkways and driveways.

• Check de-icer labels to ensure the product is safe for your pet, property and the environment. • Before applying the de-icer, manually remove as much snow and ice as possible. De-icer works best when it is applied to thin layers of ice. • Follow the directions on the de-icer container. Using more than what is recommended will not make the ice melt faster. When snow and ice melt, the runoff picks up the excess de-icer and carries it to our streams. • When possible, avoid using salt and other de-icers near trees, shrubs and grasses. The salty water can severely harm or kill a home’s landscaping.

