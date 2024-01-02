A message of heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the success of NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

While we are still tallying the final results, which will take a few more days, I am exceedingly happy — and beyond grateful — to report that NKyTribune supporters have breezed past our matching goal set by NewsMatch national funders.

That means we will be eligible for the full stretch goal of $15,000 set for this year. And — still authenticating — may even have scored an additional bonus for acquiring 50 new donors.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you — 30 thousand-plus times over.

We honestly can’t thank you enough.

We feel empowered (but not emboldened) by your support. We are humble and grateful that you have proven your faith in local news by a nonprofit local news site that has public service — for YOU — as its mission.

It is rejuvenating as we continue to provide 24/7 news, features, and sports coverage, free obituaries, free access . . .and so many opportunities to be part of a platform that also offers commentary, state news through our growing state partnerships, and a powerful marketplace as well.

This is truly how we can help grow a community that understands and participates in the civil conversations that make communities successful, focused, and cohesive.

Though NewsMatch starts its campaign on November 1, we hold back the push on our own campaign until late November, to give way to the local nonprofits who participate in Giving Tuesday and encourage donations to take care of the needy, the children, and the underprivileged in our community. We do that because we don’t want your hard earned dollars to be diverted from our amazing service organizations — because we know how important they are to the quality of life of the place where we live and work.

So our real campaign was just a few weeks long. Thank you for bearing with our year-end push — and thank you even more for responding so generously.

We are further humbled by all the heartfelt, supportive comments. We send all those back to you and more, with the fullest of hearts and a determination to live up to your expectations.

Thank you. It can’t be said too much.

If you haven’t yet contributed to the NKyTribune, you still can. You donation won’t be matched, but it will be appreciated — and is still tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the IRS. You can click the image below to donate online or send a check to the NKyTribune, 644 Braddock Ct., Edgewood, KY 41017.