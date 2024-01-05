All “A” Classic: Walton-Verona will play in 8th Region boys basketball title game for fourth consecutive year

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona advanced to the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament for the fourth consecutive year with a 66-29 win over Eminence in the semifinals on Thursday at Walton-Verona.

The Bearcats’ opponent in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday will be Gallatin County, a 69-60 winner over Williamstown in the other semifinal matchup. The region champion will play in the Kentucky All “A” Classic state tournament Jan. 24-28 at Corbin Arena.

Walton-Verona has won seven of its last eight games to lift its record to 12-4. The Bearcats won a game at Gallatin County, 73-64, on Dec. 5.

In the win over Eminence, junior Aaron Gutman scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half when the Bearcats built a 39-12 lead. The team’s other double-figure scorers were seniors Landon Bach with 12 points and Julian Dixon with 11.

Gutman, a 6-foot-6 forward, enters Saturday’s region final with a 21.1 scoring average. He has reached double figures in 16 straight games and netted 20 points or more in 10 of them.

In the girls 9th Region All “A” Classic at Newport Central Catholic, the semifinal matchups on Friday will be Holy Cross vs. Beechwood at 6 p.m. and NewCath vs. Ludlow at 7:45 p.m.

Holy Cross won the 2023 All “A” Classic girls state championship. This season, the Indians are off to a 9-4 start and were ranked No. 15 in this week’s statewide poll of media members.

NewCath was won five straight games to run its record to 8-3 under first-year head coach Dan Albrinck. One of the wins during that streak came against Ludlow, 82-36, last week.

Semifinal games in the 8th Region girls All “A” Classic will be played Friday at Walton-Verona. Those matchups will be Williamstown vs. Gallatin County at 6 p.m. and Walton-Verona vs. Eminence at 7:45 p.m.

The boys and girls 10th Region All “A” Classic tournaments at Nicholas County begin Friday with a double-header. Brossart will play Nicholas County in a girls game at 6 p.m. and a boys game at 7:45 p.m.

The first two games in the 9th Region boys All “A” Classic at Bellevue are set for Monday at Bellevue.

All “A” Classic region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Friday, Jan. 5

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Ludlow vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT WALTON-VERONA

Friday, Jan. 5

Williamstown vs. Gallatin County, 6 p.m.

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game, 8 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT WALTON-VERONA

Saturday, Jan. 6

Championship game: Gallatin County vs. Walton-Verona, 5 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

Friday, Jan. 5

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Robertson County vs. St. Patrick, 12:45 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Calvary Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 6 p.m,

Monday, Jan. 8

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-St. Patrick winner, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bracken County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

Friday, Jan. 5

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Robertson County vs. St. Patrick, 11 a.m.

Augusta vs. Paris, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Robertson County-St. Patrick winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bracken County vs. Augusta-Paris winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Championship game, 6 p.m.



9TH REGION BOYS AT BELLEVUE

Monday, Jan. 8

Ludlow vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Holy Cross vs. Ludlow-St. Henry winner, 6 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Heritage, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Championship game, 7 p.m.