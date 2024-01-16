Amazon donating $25k in essential items to Welcome House of NKY for its service to the homeless

Welcome House, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to addressing homelessness in Northern Kentucky, will receive a generous in-kind donation of $25,000 from Amazon today.

The contribution from Amazon will enhance Welcome House’s ability to provide critical support and services to individuals experiencing homelessness. The donation includes essential items such as personal care products, cold weather items, housing items and other necessities that will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

“We are immensely grateful to Amazon for their generous donation,” said Danielle Amrine, CEO. “This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration between businesses and non-profits to create positive change and address pressing social issues.”

The in-kind donation from Amazon comes at a time when the issue of homelessness is more pressing than ever. With the support of this contribution, Welcome House will be able to expand its outreach programs, provide additional resources to those in need, and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.

“At Amazon, we love to give back to our community where our associates live and work, and we’re so thankful to support the impactful work done by Welcome House, Inc.,” said Jess Stewart, Amazon’s Air Hub General Manager. “As someone who grew up in a rural area and understands the importance of ending homelessness, it’s amazing and humbling to help community partners locally empower homeless and at-risk families with solutions to achieve housing stability and long-term self-sufficiency.”

Amazon’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement aligns with Welcome House’s mission to create lasting solutions for homelessness. This partnership highlights the importance of businesses and non-profits working together to make a tangible impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals.

For more information about Welcome House and its mission to end homelessness, please visit www.welcomehouseky.org.