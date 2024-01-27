Bakery Express Midwest celebrates groundbreaking on $20 million Boone County location

Bakery Express Midwest on Friday broke ground on its location in unincorporated Boone County, which includes a more than $20 million investment creating over 175 full-time jobs in the region.

The commercial bakery manufacturing company is opening a 50,000-square-foot facility that will serve Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee with fresh baked goods. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2024, with the bakery operational by April 2025.

“On behalf of the nearly 700 Bakery Express team members across the country, I could not be more excited about the opportunity today’s groundbreaking represents,” said Bakery Express Midwest President Charles L. Burman. “One of the things I have learned along the way is that it takes a team of partners committed to the success of a project to get to this stage. And that is what I have been fortunate enough to have, great partners. The team from Bakery Express Florida, the team from BE NKY, Team Kentucky, the Cushman Wakefield team and the Geis Construction team have been invaluable partners in getting this project underway.”

Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership, expressed his excitement for the project.

“I’m thrilled Bakery Express is opening its first Midwest location in Boone County, creating nearly 200 new jobs for our region’s families,” he said. “This new facility will serve four states, and I look forward to purchasing the company’s fresh-baked goods at a Wawa convenience store.”

Founded in 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland, Bakery Express Mid Atlantic Inc. was the first of several bakery companies founded by Burman. Bakery Express of Central Florida, Bakery Express of Central Texas, Bakery Express of Southern California and now Bakery Express Midwest have all been formed to provide fresh bakery products to over 4,000 retail outlets across the United States.

Bakery Express companies currently employ 620 people, and the company’s fresh daily product line consists of a wide variety of items, including donuts, muffins, cookies, brownies, croissants, bagels, pastries, cupcakes and other specialty items.

“Growth in Kentucky’s food and beverage industry has been a key part of the amazing economic momentum we’ve been experiencing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I’m thrilled to welcome Bakery Express Midwest to Northern Kentucky. This is a fantastic commitment to the commonwealth and an opportunity for job growth in the region.”

For more information on Bakery Express, visit BakeryExpressMsDesserts.com.

