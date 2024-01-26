Behringer-Crawford’s Feb. 6 NKY History Hour to explore 125-year history of Coney Island

A source of joy and entertainment with its colossal recirculating pool, iconic attractions and historic stages, Coney Island was a major entertainment destination for more than 125 years. Legendary musicians like Louis Armstrong once graced the stage at Moonlight Gardens, and the park was once known as “America`s Finest Amusement Park.”

The park announced in December it would be closing permanently.

Join historian Heather Churchman on a captivating journey through the rich history of Coney Island, tracing its origins from James Parker’s apple orchard in 1867 to the thriving amusement park it became, during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, Coney Island Unveiled: Sunlite, Moonlite, and Twilite Falling on Segregation, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. Churchman will uncover the inspiring story of Marian Spencer, who, in 1952, courageously fought against segregation, reshaping the park’s future and leaving an indelible mark on Coney Island’s legacy.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Churchman is a communications manager by day and an architecture-obsessed local historian by night. A passionate and curious spirit, she can often be found whispering sweet nothings to the remnants and historical treasures of Greater Cincinnati. Born in Oxford, Ohio, educated at Ohio University and now a proud resident of Covington, Kentucky, she is living proof that you can take the girl out of Ohio, but you can’t take Ohio out of the girl. Follow Churchman’s explorations of local history and all the weird and wonderful things she uncovers along the way at Covington Uncovered on Instagram.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum