Boone County discusses transportation district; commissioners raise questions, hold first reading

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Wade Williams, from the Montrose Group, gave a presentation to the Boone County Fiscal Court this week in advance of the first reading of an ordinance creating a Transportation Improvement District in Boone County.

He defined a Transportation Improvement District, or TID, as a special governmental entity created to coordinate and fund transportation related projects within a specific geographic area.

Judge Executive Gary Moore suggested that a program like this could possibly shorten the time between when a transportation project is approved and when it is implemented.

Williams further said that in 2022, HB 274 was passed leading to a subsequent statute in Kentucky authorizing certain cities and counties to create transportation Improvement Districts in the state.

Kentucky does not have any TIDs in the state, and Judge Moore would like Boone County to be the first to have one. Other states, like Ohio, have them.

“These have been around so long, and have been so effective, when they (other states) do their budget, TID gets a direct allocation,” Moore explained he said. “Thats how well they’ve performed and how trusted they are. The legislature basically says, you go do this project and here’s some money to help you do it.”

All three commissioners peppered Williams and Judge Moore with questions, since they had only gotten the ordinance and not all the questions were answered to their satisfaction. Despite the unanswered questions, Moore persuaded the commissioners that the court should hold the first reading of the ordinance creating a TID, citing advantages, including funding, that could come to the county if they were the pilot program in the state.

Commissioner Chet Hand said that he didn’t want to have a first reading, stating that he saw definite holes in the legislation and asked for more information.

Moore said they could get the needed information by the second reading, or they could have a second first reading.

The first reading proceeded.

“I think the what ifs are getting in the way of viewing the positives,” said Moore. ”If we did learn that the legislature or transportation budget is moving toward funding for a pilot TID, I’d like to be first.”

Residents stood up to speak and underlined the feeling of not knowing what a TID involves, questioning the hurry and wanting more information.

Adam Hand, from Chambers Road, pointed to the sign on the wall behind Judge Moore’s head which said the county started in 1798, and he said the county has gotten along without a TID for over 225 years, and he thought they could continue to do without.

“I see it as another layer of bureaucracy,” said Hand, who wrapped up the citizen comments. “that we the people have to keep up with.”