Cincinnati Museum Center, Fischer Homes team up for new ‘Welcome Home’ learning through play

Learning through play has a new home. Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has partnered with leading homebuilder Fischer Homes on Welcome Home, a new interactive learning space in The Children’s Museum. The kid-sized home opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting and housewarming event.

Learning through play is a pillar of CMC’s museum experience and Welcome Home adds another imaginative play space to The Children’s Museum, allowing the museum’s youngest guests to engage the world around them with curiosity while trying new things.

Hands-on, open-ended learning builds skills and education that is critical in early childhood development. As they play, children mimic real-world roles and behaviors, build social skills like sharing and cooperation and learn responsibility.

“Fostering a love of learning is so important from an early age, which is why we are committed to offering learning places that are accessible to kids of every age, ability and interest,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fischer Homes to provide a gateway learning opportunity to roles and responsibilities kids can find in their own homes, and to do so in a kid-centric, imaginative way.”

Welcome Home upgrades a previous guest favorite and now allows curious young learners to unleash their curiosity in play-based learning around everyday activities. The cozy environment invites imaginative play and sensory engagement as kids cook a meal, wash dishes, do laundry and even stop to smell the flowers. The home’s interactive elements were designed and fabricated by CMC with input from Fischer Homes, who designed Welcome Home’s aesthetic.

“We are honored to partner with Cincinnati Museum Center on this innovative and interactive learning space,” said Hannah Worth, senior marketing manager at Fischer Homes. “At Fischer Homes, we design spaces every day that become places where families live and grow. Welcome Home allows children to better understand the place they call home in an imaginative way, and we are excited to see how it is received!”