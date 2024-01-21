Council on Postsecondary Education approves two new STEM programs at NKU, elects leadership

The Council on Postsecondary Education re-elected Madison Silvert as chair and Eric Farris as vice chair at its January meeting. It also approved two new STEM programs at Northern Kentucky University.

Silvert, from Owensboro, is president of The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, a full-service real estate development firm. He is also a member of the Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and has served on numerous boards. He has served on the Council since 2021.

Farris, of Shepherdsville, is a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP. He was a member of Gov. Andy Beshear’s transition team for economic development and currently serves on the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Board and the Bullitt County Foundation for Excellence in Public Education. He has served on the Council since 2020.

“I’m thankful to Madison and Eric for their continued willingness to lead the Council and their dedication to advancing higher education in Kentucky,” CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson said. “Their valued experience and leadership will help CPE strengthen postsecondary education and grow Kentucky’s economy.”

The Council also approved interim capital project requests:

• funding for the expansion of the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College science building.

• renovations to Blazer Library at Kentucky State University.

• modifications to Carver Hall at Kentucky State University to meet the needs of an engineering program.

In other action, the Council also approved two new programs for Northern Kentucky University: a STEM Master of Accountancy and a STEM Master of Business Administration (MBA). The STEM Master of Accountancy will offer business education with STEM applications, preparing students for business careers in accounting fields. The STEM MBA will leverage technology and business management to prepare graduates for data- and technology-driven markets.

In other business, the Council:

• Approved certification for Morehead State’s cultural competency certificate, which is an 18-hour/6-course program students may complete while working through their intended degree program.

• Heard a presentation regarding student debt of graduates of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities, with findings showing that debt amounts have been declining.

• Received reports from CPE President Aaron Thompson and Kentucky Department of Education Interim Commissioner Robin Fields Kinney.

• Heard reports from the Academic and Strategic Initiatives Committee, Executive Committee, Finance Committee and the Committee on Equal Opportunities.

• Reviewed Good News reports submitted by Kentucky’s public and AIKCU campuses.

Council meeting materials are available here.



The next meeting of the Council will be held March 28-29.