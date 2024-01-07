Covington students invited to apply for police union’s FOP Lodge #1 $500 Fallen Officer Scholarship

It’s not too soon for upcoming high school graduates to compose an essay that could lead to a $500 college scholarship from Covington’s police union.

The deadline is July 1 for the Covington FOP Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship, which is open to 2024 high school graduates headed to college.

“The FOP is proud to continue the tradition of helping to support the community with this scholarship as we invest in the future of Covington through encouraging the development of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Covington Police Officer Douglas Ullrich. “We look forward to learning about some of the truly exceptional youth in Covington as we go through their applications.”

To earn the Covington scholarship, students must fill out an application and write an essay answering, “What does Covington mean to me?” The essay should be between 400 and 700 words long and must be original and previously unpublished. The applications in English and Spanish are available online.

Applicants must be a resident of Covington, have attended school in Covington, or be the dependent of an FOP or FOPA member.

Applications should be emailed to CovingtonFOPScholarship@gmail.com or mailed to:

FOP Scholarship

516 E. 18th St.

Covington, KY 41014

You can also use that email to request an application or ask questions.

City of Covington