CVG board hires global consultancy firm to find next CEO, as Candace McGraw plans 2025 retirement

CVG

In anticipation of Candance McGraw’s plan to retire in June, 2025, the Kenton County Airport Board, the corporate board that oversees the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), has engaged a global consultancy, Korn Ferry, to lead the search process for the airport’s next CEO.

For several years, the board has been engaged in succession planning efforts.This action complements a range of activities the board has undertaken to ensure a smooth and orderly leadership transition when Candace McGraw, current CEO of CVG, retires on June 30, 2025.

“The board’s objective in our search for the next CEO is to find a seasoned aviation professional with airport leadership experience,” said Lisa Sauer, board chair.

“The entire board is committed to finding the right leader for our CVG Airport team, the broader airport community, and the Greater Cincinnati region. Candace McGraw has led this organization to new heights since her appointment as CEO in July 2011. The business of the airport has been completely rebuilt, and we look forward to working with her and Korn Ferry to find an individual who will continue to lead us to meeting our mission of redefining and elevating the role of our airport.”



Members of the board’s executive talent committee will form the CEO search committee.

Candace McGraw and aviation practitioners at Korn Ferry will provide guidance throughout the search process.

“Serving CVG these past 15 years — 13 of them as CEO — has been the highlight of my career,” said Candace McGraw, CVG CEO. “The board, our staff, and this community have seen what collaboration can achieve.

“In 2012, CVG had an annual economic impact of $3.5 billion; just last week, we announced that, over the past decade, the results of all of our work have grown that figure to $9.3 billion. Now it is time to find the best person to lead CVG and our region to more growth and success.”

Work with Korn Ferry will begin this month with the search process anticipated to launch publicly in the spring. The full board expects to consider approval of a recommended candidate in late fall 2024 to allow for transition with the current CEO through mid-2025.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Michael Bell, Senior Client Partner in the Civil Aviation Practice, will provide leadership for this search out of the firm’s Miami office.

