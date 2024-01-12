CVG’s Candace McGraw named first woman chair of Airports Council International World, a two-year term

MONTREAL— Airports Council International (ACI) World welcomes its first woman chair, Candace McGraw, CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), bringing her vast industry knowledge to lead the trade association of the world’s airports.

McGraw will chair the ACI World Governing Board (WGB) that consists of 28 leading airport CEOs nominated by the regional ACI Boards, plus the Immediate Past Chair. The ACI WGB directs the organization through strategic discussions on key subjects for airport operators that reflect the concerns and interests of ACI members for the benefit of travellers and communities worldwide.

McGraw’s appointment was approved at the ACI World Annual General Assembly in June 2023, and her two-year term will run until December 2025. She has been involved in the ACI WGB since 2018 and has been ACI World Vice Chair since January 2022, succeeding Sheik Aimen bin Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports.

McGraw became CEO of CVG in July 2011 and has over 30 years’ experience in aviation, legal affairs, and public administration. Since joining CVG, She has focused on positioning the airport for the future by completing a 2035 Master Plan Study; consolidating operations into a renovated terminal facility; diversifying revenues through targeted cargo, land and concessions improvements; finalizing modernized Use Agreements; introducing several new air carriers; and creating one of the most efficient and fastest-growing cargo airports in the world—home to both Amazon Air’s primary U.S. Hub and DHL Express’ Global Superhub for the Americas. In 2022, CVG witnessed the largest cargo volume growth (+16.8%) amongst the Top 20 busiest airports for total cargo.

She is active in the local community as well as the aviation industry, championing issues related to gender parity, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), leadership, and workforce development.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, “We are thrilled to welcome ACI World’s new Chair, Ms. Candace McGraw. Guided by her vision, we are confident that our organization will chart a course towards a bright future and unlock new horizons in our mission to elevate the interests of airports worldwide. Our industry faces a crossroad, a balancing act between soaring demand for air travel and the urgent need for sustainable aviation. Ms. McGraw has served on the ACI World Governing Board since 2018, and has been our Vice Chair since January 2022; she is the first woman to Chair ACI World and we are very pround of that considering her brilliant career and contribution to the ACI federation. With the grace of Ms. McGraw’s leadership, we are poised to emerge triumphant, steadfast in our pursuit of success.”

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the ACI World Governing Board. I thank Sheik Aimen bin Al Hosni, our Immediate Past Chair, for his leadership these past several years, said McGraw. “Nothing is more important to me than the future of this industry. Whether thinking about the long-term needs of ACI, how we can be a strong partner in the global aviation industry, or what we can do to accelerate the adoption of practices to ensure sustainable aviation, we are stronger as one. I commit to lead our World Governing Board with a sense of purpose and collaboration and appreciate the trust that has been placed in me.”

As of January 2024, Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, succeeds McGraw as ACI World’s new Vice Chair, also for a two-year term running until December 2025. Lammers has been active on the ACI WGB since 2019.

Under McGraw’s leadersnip at CVG, a recent study completed by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center showed, based on 2022 data, that the airport is driving $9.3 billion in postivea annual economic impact in the region.

In 2012, CVG’s impact was $3.5 billion; in 2015, it was $4.4 billion; in 2018, it was $6.8 billion; and in 2022, it was $9.3 billion.

The airport’s agressive growth and impact in 2023 and its anticipated growth and impact in 2024 are not yet included in these figures.

See the NKyTribune’s story on the impact study here.

ACI and staff report