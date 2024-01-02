Dierks Bentley to headline Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame’s ROMP Festival in June at Yellow Creek Park

By Ryan Richards

Owensboro Times

OWENSBORO – Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Dierks Bentley will headline the ROMP Festival in 2024. The initial lineup has been announced, and tickets are on sale now.

ROMP will be June 26-29 at Yellow Creek Park (5710 KY 144) in Daviess County. The festival is the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s primary fundraising event annually.

Organizers say they are not only excited to announce Bentley as the headliner but are also proud of the initial lineup. More artists will be announced.

“Known for his chart-topping hits and captivating live shows, Dierks is letting his bluegrass roots show at ROMP Festival in 2024, showcasing why he is considered one of the most versatile artists in music today,” a released from the Hall of Fame reads. “Joining Dierks Bentley on the lineup is a diverse array of top-tier talent, including Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, renowned for her extraordinary flatpicking skills and soulful vocals. Tuttle’s ensemble promises an engaging and spirited performance that blends traditional influences with a contemporary edge.”

The new year will also mark the opening of the Hall of Fame’s temporary exhibit titled “Jerry Garcia — A Bluegrass Journey, so Leftover Salmon will take the ROMP main stage to highlight and pay homage to the legacy of bluegrass icon Jerry Garcia. The Travelin’ McCourys will perform The Grateful Ball as they too celebrate the influence of Garcia on bluegrass music.

Other artists will include the Earls of Leicester, a band “sure to deliver a captivating live show that transports audiences back to the genre’s golden era,” according to the release.

Grammy-winning artist Jerry Douglas will sit in on various artists’ sets throughout the festival, while Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member Peter Rowan is also a highlight of this year’s lineup.

Also announced was a collaboration bringing together the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, a high-energy bluegrass band celebrated for their traditional sound, and Jim Lauderdale, a prolific and Grammy-winning songwriter.

Bringing a contemporary approach to the genre is East Nash Grass, while the Sam Grisman Project will showcase a fusion of bluegrass, jazz, and beyond.

The final artist in the initial lineup is IBMA award-winning guitarist and vocalist Rick Faris, known for his expressive picking and heartfelt vocals.

“One of the ways we live out our mission at the Hall of Fame is by presenting live music that matters,” said Chris Joslin, Hall of Fame executive director. “That’s why we carefully curate all aspects of our annual, signature event, ROMP Festival. Our goal is to create an experience that not only entertains, but also inspires attendees to engage more deeply with the music, the artists, the stories, and the community of bluegrass music. We are so pleased with the lineup for our 21st annual event and cannot wait to work with our local partners to host visitors from across the region, country, and the globe.”

More artists will be announced at a later date.

Presale tickets are on sale now, and prices will increase on January 2. For more information about ticket packages including tent and camping passes, visit rompfest.com.