Florence names Katie James to new Human Services Administrator position

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Katie James, the new Florence Human Services Administrator, has been on the job for several weeks. Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon saw a need for such a position, and was determined to have the position filled for the beginning of this year.

“The Human Services Administrator position was born out of a desire to enhance the well-being of all residents,” said Aubuchon. “My vision was to create a role that addresses critical service gaps in our community. This role is pivotal in ensuring our city remains a beacon of support and engagement, actively connecting with diverse demographics and fostering positive change for a more vibrant community.”

The position garnered quite a bit of interest in the area, and Katie James was chosen from among a pool of candidates, whose collective caliber was exceptional, and made it difficult to choose just one person. Despite the competition, James consistently stood out during the many interviews, so she was selected to join the Florence team.

“I have lived in Boone County all of my life, and have been a volunteer in the county for over 20 years,” James said. “All my life I have wanted to do jobs that help people. This one fit the bill.”

James lives in Union with her husband and two young children.

She graduated from NKU with a Bachelor’s degree, and from the University of Louisville with a Master’s degree in social work. She has worked in medical social work, hospice care, and program management. Her skill set shows a strong commitment to advocacy, effective communication, and a significant impact in the field of social work.

Even though it is early in this job, James said she is becoming comfortable in her role, attempting to identify needs, and working through the networking phase.

The duties of the human services job is to manage various aspects related to social work, collaborate with different sectors, and manage programs. The key areas she will focus on include issues with homelessness, engaging with senior centers, looking for and writing grants for populations that might be underserved, as well as encouraging relationships with schools in the area.

Her job is not to provide the services needed, but to monitor areas to spot specific needs, and then connect them to the services already in place in the county and the city.

James is the first to occupy the Human Services position in the city.

“I am excited to see the direction this job will go,” she said. “My support team is wonderful.”

“Katie brings a comprehensive skill set to ensure the city expands its full service community approach by catering to the unique and diverse needs of residents,” said City Administrator Joshua Hunt. “Katie’s new role is under my management with the Administration Department. She will not be limited to working with the police, but will play a critical role in collaborating across various city departments.”