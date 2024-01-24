Frontier Airlines offers two new routes from CVG — to NYC’s LaGuardia and to Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Frontier Airlines is already expanding its service at CVG, announcing two new nonstop flights coming this spring — and a low-fare Mega Sale.

The two new flights are to New York City’s LaGuardia and to Saint Paul-Minneapolis’ MSP. Dozens of other new flights were set in place across the nation.

“We’re pleased to already see nonstop service being added by Frontier since their announcement to open a crew base at CVG this year,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We look forward to the community taking advantage of this additional service to two popular destinations.”

To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19 one way and upgrades to Premium extra-legroom Stretch seating starting at $19 per passenger, per flight segment.



“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

Both new and existing routes from each airport are part of the Mega Sale.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://www.flyfrontier.com/ for additional information, including all rules that apply.

Frontier is currently offering a special limited-time FRONTIER Miles promotion enabling consumers to earn 5X miles and points for all flight bookings made through January 30, 2024. This means customers will earn an extra 5X miles on all qualifying purchases and get that much closer to earning free flights, free bags and free seat assignments with the new enhanced mileage program. To take advantage of this offer, customers should opt in at https://www.flyfrontier.com/5x-travel-miles/

Consumers are invited to ‘Get It All For Less’ on Frontier with:



• Ultra-low fares starting at just $19 one way

• Premium extra-legroom seating upgrades starting at just $19 per passenger, per flight segment

• The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass, where pass holders enjoy access to an unlimited number of flights and pay only $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at time of booking. Restrictions apply.

