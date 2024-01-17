Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to dedicate new service center in Erlanger today

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road will dedicate the new Girl Scout Service Center in Erlanger today.

The 4 p.m. ceremony will involve the Girl Scout staff, its Board of Directors and supporters, city officials and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to attend.

The Girl Scout Service Center is located at 12 Price Avenue in Erlanger. In addition to serving as a major cookie distribution center, the building will be a venue for events, STEM education and volunteer gatherings. It will even have space for an onsite cookie cupboard for volunteers.

“This building is a major step forward for Northern Kentucky Girl Scouts,” says Susan Douglas, president and CEO of the 67-county Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

“It will be a significant gathering place for education and leadership development. We thank those who have already donated to this worthwhile project and look forward to others stepping forward to support the mission of Girl Scouts.”

The service center is phase one of a fundraising campaign to develop the 11-acre site into a well-designed and functional site for expanded outdoor activities and training facilties.

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and one Ohio county. According to Douglas, it advocates creativity and free choice, encouraging Girl Scouts to explore their passions and cultivate change through a focus on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship and outdoor experience.

For additional information visit www.gskentucky.org.

