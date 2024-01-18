Grainwell co-founder Michele Tibbs to be featured speaker at NKYP Lunchtime Leader Chat February 8

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced Michele Tibbs, co-owner and co-founder of Grainwell, will be the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Kenton County Government Center, 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. Tibbs will discuss her career journey and share insights into the success of her company Grainwell, that she co-owns with her sister, Melyssa.

In 2013, the sisters made a wooden sign for their parents for Christmas that brought them to tears. The duo knew they were on to something special and decided to open Grainwell in 2014. Today, the bespoke signage and gift company is in Covington.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for NKYPs to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights and personal mantras. Tibbs will advise young professionals looking to advance in their career.

“The Lunchtime Leader Chat is an excellent opportunity to connect with regional business leader, Michele Tibbs and learn from her experience as an entrepreneur,” said Kyle Frizzell, director of events. “This biannual event is a special investment in our future leaders who will guide the region for years to come.”

As a small business owner, Tibbs wears many hats, spearheading accounts, sales, website management, communicating with clients and bringing their creative visions to life for Grainwell. Previously, she worked as an intensive care unit nurse for eight years before transitioning from the medical field to follow her creative and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond her professional pursuits, Michele is a devoted wife and mother to her little girl and dog. Her zest for life includes a passion for live music, the outdoors and a love for exploring new places with her family.

NKYP’s Lunchtime Leader Chat is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $40 for future NKY Chamber members. The young professional rate is $25; NKYP Event Pass holders are admitted for free. Registration is required and available online at www.NKYChamber.com/LeaderChat.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce