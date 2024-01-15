Human Trafficking Month, a time for citizens to be aware about identifying, preventing the crime

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to educate citizens about identifying and preventing the crime.

Governor Andy Beshear issued proclamation in recognition of the month, click here.

Kentuckians can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text the hotline at 233733 or visit humantraffickinghotline.org to report suspicions that someone is a victim.

“Across the globe, nearly 27.6 million people are subjected to human trafficking, including cases here in the Commonwealth. Team Kentucky is not going to stand by and accept these statistics,” said First Lady Brittainy Beshear. “We will always help victims of this horrendous crime and do our part to end it.”

The Kentucky State Police is participating in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative.

The purpose is to raise awareness and educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers and the public about the crime of human trafficking, the signs to look for and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked.

To submit a report, visit the new KSP tipline at kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip.