In-person, virtual public hearings set for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project February 20-22

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Another step forward in making the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project a reality has been taken, thanks to the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of the supplemental environmental assessment for public review, it was announced on Friday.

The document can be viewed online at www.PublicInput.com/bsbc, or seen in print at both the Kenton County Public Library in Covington, and at the West End Branch of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend and provide feedback at any of the five upcoming public hearings, which will take plae on both sides of the river during the month of February.

The project will include a companion bridge for I-71 and I-75 traffic across the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati, as well as improvements on other roads within the Brent Spence corridor.

Over the past year, the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project being managed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has steadily progressed toward construction. Last January the states received $1.6 billion in federal grants that eliminated the need for tolls, in July the Walsh Kokosing progressive design-build team was announced and in August public meetings were conducted. The project remains on schedule with the new companion bridge planned to open in 2029.

The purpose of the upcoming public hearings is to present project information and allow members of the public to provide comments on the supplemental environmental assessment. During each hearing, participants may browse project exhibits, review project information, talk one-on-one with project team members, and provide a written or verbal comment about the project.

The schedule is:

• In-Person, Tuesday, Feb. 20

Radisson Hotel

668 W. Fifth St.

Covington, KY 41011

Noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. • In-Person, Wednesday, Feb. 21

Longworth Hall Event Center

700 W. Pete Rose Way, Lobby C

Cincinnati, OH 45203

Noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. • Virtual, Thursday, Feb. 22

Virtual Hearing

5:30 to 7 p.m.

www.PublicInput.com/bsbc

More information about the project is available at BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com. A video outlining last year’s progress is also available online.