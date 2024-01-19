Jan. 23 NKY History Hour to unveil legacy of Kelley-Koett, journey through Covington’s ‘X-Ray City’

A strong player during the momentous years of innovation, Kelley-Koett is a prominent fixture in Covington’s history. The x-ray manufacturer contributed significantly to the evolution of medical technology and earned the city the nickname “X-ray city.”

Join historian John Boh as he shares how the Northern Kentucky manufacturer became a modern corporation with a nationwide sales and service network, during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, “Kelley-Koett X-ray Manufacturing Co. (1903-1956), West Fourth, Covington, KY,” Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page . All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

John Boh grew up on a dairy and tobacco farm near Florence. He received a B. A. from Villa Madonna College, now Thomas More University, and an M. A. from U. C., both in history.

Boh was a founding member of the Kenton County Historical Society in 1977, which he has served regularly as an officer. In the early 1990s, he was elected to the Behringer-Crawford Museum (BCM) board of directors, now the board of trustees to which he has been re-elected yearly.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum