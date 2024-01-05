Kenton County Public Library in Covington to celebrate ‘Dia de Reyes’ Festival on Saturday

The Kenton County Public Library in Covington will celebrate its 2nd Annual ‘Dia de Reyes’ Festival on Saturday 1-2:30 p.m.

It is open to the public.

Join with your family to celebrate Three Kings Day, a Latin American tradition.

There will be delicious sweet bread, hot cocoa and more.

Meet the Three Kings, do fun activities, and a surprise for each child.

Let’s honor and share Latin American traditions.

Acompañanos junto a tu familia para celebrar el Día de Reyes. Habrá rico pan dulce, chocolate caliente y más. Conoce a los Tres Reyes Magos, haz divertidas actividades y habrá una sorpresa para cada niño. Mantengamos vivas nuestra cultura y compartamos nuestras tradiciones.