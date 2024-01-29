A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

KY Center for Smoke-free Policy seeks nominations of advocates award in honor of Dr. David Stevens

The Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy is accepting nominations for local smoke-free advocates who deserve to be recognized for their dedication to improving smoke-free policy and secondhand smoke education in Kentucky.

Self-nominations are welcome.

The winners will be honored at the 2024 Kentucky Tobacco Control Conference, to be held April 23-24. One of the advocates will be awarded the Dr. David B. Stevens Smoke-free Advocate of the Year Award.

Nominations are due March 15.

The nomination form requires a minimum of 500 characters to describe the advocate’s smoke-free work. Also, please remember that the Advocate of the Year Award is intended for individuals and that nominations of groups or organizations will not be considered.

Submit nominations here. 


