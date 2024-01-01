Mammoth Cave National Park, a top state tourist attraction, will increase some fees on March 1

By Ann Marie Dotson

Bowling Green Daily News

Mammoth Cave National Park will increase fees for cave tours and picnic shelter reservations on March 1.

Recreational fees are collected under the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, with the last fee increase at the park in 2021.

“We review our fees around every three years to make sure we are staying in line with similar privately operated businesses outside the park,” said Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer. “This is to ensure we are not overcharging, but also not undercutting compared to other businesses.”

Recreational fees, which are used to fund projects that address deferred maintenance needs, protect resources, improve and rehabilitate visitor facilities and enhance visitor programs, were recently used by Mammoth Cave National Park to fund cave guides during the busy summer season, repair handrails at the Historic Entrance to Mammoth Cave and replace benches and audio-visual equipment in the park’s only outdoor amphitheater, according to information from a press release.

Schroer said the fee increase comes following a public comment period.

“This is following the review period,” she said. “And because the fee increases don’t begin until March, it gives people plenty of time to prepare,” she said.

There are many tours offered at Mammoth Cave National Park, including a fully wheelchair accessible tour, walking tours, lantern tours and crawling tours, which will all see fee increases.

The Discovery Tour will increase its fees from $8 to $12 for ages 13 and over; from $6 to $9 for youth 6-12 and from $4 to $6 for the senior pass and access pass.

The Frozen Niagara Tour’s fees will increase from $18-$26 for ages 13 and over; from $14-$22 for youth 6-12 and from $9-$13 for the senior pass and access pass.

The Violet City Lantern Tour’s fees will increase from $25 to $32 for ages 13 and over; from $20 to $27 for youth 6-12 and from $12.50 to $16 for the senior pass and access pass.

A complete list of cave tour increases can be found on the National Park Service’s Fees and Passes website at https://www.nps.gov/maca/planyourvisit/fees.htm

The cave also has two picnic shelters located in the picnic area near the visitor center, with one shelter seeing a fee increase.

The open picnic shelter’s fee will remain $55 a day, which includes 10 picnic tables and a working fireplace. The enclosed picnic shelter’s fee will increase from $80 to $85 a day, which includes 10 tables with chairs and heat and air conditioning.

Front country and backcountry camping fees will remain the same.