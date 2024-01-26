Newport avoids an upset, Walton-Verona wins big in first round of All “A” Classic boys state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport survived a near upset in the opening game of the All “A” Classic boys state basketball tournament on Thursday when the Wildcats got past Lexington Sayre, 45-42, at Corbin Arena.

Ranked No. 6 in this week’s statewide media poll, Newport was held to its lowest point total of the season in the early morning game. Sophomore point guard Taylon Kinney, who sat out two previous games with a sprained ankle, saw limited action and ended up with five points, 14 below his average.

But it was Kinney who made a pair of free throws that put Newport ahead, 44-40, with less than 30 seconds remaining.

After Sayre got a field goal on its next possession, Jabari Covington made a foul shot to give the Wildcats a 45-42 lead. Sayre missed a 3-point shot that would’ve tied the score just before time expired.

Newport (18-3) will take a 10-game win streak into a quarterfinal matchup with Danville Christian (14-4) at 5 p.m. Friday. The Warriors defeated Breathitt County, 56-34, on Thursday to post their seventh consecutive victory.

Newport’s scoring leader in the win over Sayre was senior Deshaun Jackson with 13 points to go along with four assists and four steals. He got nine points in the first half that ended with the Wildcats holding a 24-19 lead.

The score was tied, 32-32, going into the fourth quarter when a 3-pointer by Sayre guard Chase Parker put his team on top for the first time since the opening minutes. Newport scored nine straight points to take a 41-35 lead, but Sayre responded with a 5-1 run to make it 42-40 just before Kinney stepped to the foul line.

Sayre guard Brock Coffman finished with a game-high 15 points. His team shot 36.2 percent (17 of 47) from the field compared to Newport’s 50 percent (17 of 34).

NEWPORT 14 10 8 13 — 45

SAYRE 12 7 13 10 — 42

NEWPORT (18-3): Covington 3 3 9, Jackson 6 1 13, Turner 2 0 4, Starks 3 0 6, Silverton 1 0 3, Kinney 1 2 5, Lowe 1 3 5. Totals: 17 9 45.

SAYRE (13-5): Parker 3 0 7, Coffman 5 4 15, Gallagher 1 0 2, Pennington 3 0 6 Reesor 5 1 12. Totals: 17 5 42.

Three-point goals: N — Silverton, Kinney. S — Parker, Coffman, Reesor.

Walton-Verona 65, Augusta 39

Walton-Verona has an 0-4 record in games against boys basketball teams ranked among the top 15 in the state this season. The Bearcats get a chance to end that streak Friday when they take on Lyon County in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic state tournament.

In first round games on Thursday at Corbin Arena, Walton-Verona defeated Augusta, 65-39, and Lyon County knocked off Owensboro Catholic, 72-54, to set up their showdown.

Lyon County (19-1) was ranked No. 2 in this week’s statewide media poll and has one of the state’s top seniors in point guard Travis Perry, the state’s career scoring leader. He netted 37 points in Thursday’s game to raise his season average to 29.8.

Walton-Verona (15-6) didn’t get a single vote in the media poll, mainly because the Bearcats have lost to No. 4 Covington Catholic, No. 10 Evangel Christian and No. 14 North Oldham twice.

But the challenging schedule that Walton-Verona coach Mike Hester set up undoubtedly prepared his players for the All “A” Classic and they handed Augusta (11-5) its most lopsided loss of the season in the first round.

The Bearcats’ leading scorer was junior forward Aaron Gutman with 20 points, followed by senior guards Max Montgomery and Zach Smith with 19 and 14 points. Those three players outscored Augusta’s entire team by making 19 field goals, including six 3-point goals.

Senior forward Julian Dixon contributed eight points and 14 rebounds for the winners. He helped limit Augusta to six offensive rebounds that reduced the possibility of second-chance points.

Walton-Verona had a 33-21 lead at the halftime break and extended it to 48-25 in the third quarter on back-to-back treys by Gutman. The Bearcats continued to pull away and snapped a two-game losing streak with their 26-point victory over Augusta, a team they beat by 11 points, 74-63, last month.

WALTON-VERONA 12 21 15 17 — 65

AUGUSTA 10 11 8 10 — 39

WALTON-VERONA (15-6): Montgomery 7 3 19, Smith 5 2 14, Dixon 2 3 8, Gutman 7 4 20, Kerns 1 0 2, Webster 1 0 2. Totals: 23 12 65.

AUGUSTA (11-5): Jefferson 4 0 9, Hinson 5 0 10, Kelsch 1 0 2, Bach 2 2 7, Snapp 3 1 8, Young 1 0 3. Totals: 16 3 39.

Three-point goals: WV — Montgomery 2, Smith 2, Gutman 2, Dixon. A — Jefferson, Bach, Snapp Young.

All “A” Classic state tournament schedules

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

Holy Cross (16-5) vs. Owsley County (12-5), 8:30 a.m.

Walton-Verona (12-7) vs. Nicholas County (13-5), 10 a.m.

Danville Christian (17-1) vs. Owensboro Catholic (15-3), 11:30 a.m.

Crittenden County (11-7) vs. Pikeville (14-2), 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, noon

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY

Newport (18-3) vs. Danville Christian (14-4), 5 p.m.

Walton-Verona (15-6) vs. Lyon County (19-1), 6:30 p.m.

Clinton County (11-8) vs. Murray (17-5), 8 p.m.

Caverna-Pikeville winner vs. Evangel Christian-Kentucky County Day winner, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinals, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 2 p.m.