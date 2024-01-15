Newport Central Catholic to celebrate opening of ‘Looking Up Campaign’ new Science Learning Center

Newport Central Catholic High School will hold a Blessing and Dedication of its new state-of-the art Science Learning Center Wednesday morning.

The event will begin with a welcome and remarks from Principal Kenny Collopy, Looking Up Campaign Chairman Pat Burke, Superintendent Kendra McGuire, NCC Seniors, and the Most Rev. Bishop John C. Iffert.

The blessing of the learning center by Bishop Iffert will be followed by a ribbon-cutting with time allotted for an opportunity to explore the space.



This $2.1 million renovation has transformed the school’s 10,000 sq. foot 3rd floor into a flexible state-of-the-art science lab and collaborative learning space.

It includes six classrooms and an atrium that overlooks the expansive Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati skyline.

The design of the space, furniture, and fixtures has been intentionally chosen to maximize flexibility, collaboration, and 21st Century best practice teaching to increase student learning.

Collopy has said the facility will “improve NCC’s ability to teach and graduate the strongest science students in its history.”

The ‘Looking Up Campaign,’ chaired by NCC ’73 graduate Pat Burke, has raised over $13 million to date to support the future of the school by improving programs, resources, and facilities.

It has eliminated the school’s debt in full, upgraded infrastructure improvements, and is supporting such projects as the Science Learning Center and the anticipated building of a multi-purposed athletic complex, for which groundbreaking is expects in the spring.

For those wanting to support the on-going campaign, see www.ncchs.com .