NKU Athletics Director Christina Roybal to speak during Rotary Club of Florence Monday meeting

Staff report

Northern Kentucky University’s Director of Athletics and Vice President Christina Roybal will provide the Rotary Club of Florence an update on what’s going on with Northern Kentucky University Athletics during its meeting Monday, January 29.

Roybal will speak regarding student athletes and their success, along with the excitement surrounding the new sports programs at NKU.

Roybal joined the NKU athletics staff as vice president and director of athletics is 2022. Her first year at Northern Kentucky University in 2022-23 was one for the record books as both the men’s basketball and softball programs won their respective Horizon League Championship and represented Northern Kentucky on the national stage at the NCAA Tournament.

The Norse also finished with their highest school ranking in the McCafferty Trophy all-sport standings since joining the Horizon League, showing growth across all athletics department programs. Roybal also oversaw two of the largest crowds in NKU Athletics history, as the men’s basketball program played in front of a school record 8,503 fans in their win over Cincinnati on November 16, 2022 inside Truist Arena, and the women’s volleyball program sold out Regents Hall for the first time in school history as they hosted nationally-ranked Ohio State on August 25 last year.

Prior to coming to NKU, Roybal served as senior associate athletics director for sports administration for the University of Northern Iowa and an extensive tenure at Fresno State, achieving success in the athletics departments of both schools. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation in 2003 from Saint Mary’s College of California. She added a pair of Masters degrees from Fresno State in Kinesiology in 2006 and Business Administration in 2013.

Guests are welcome at Florence Rotary meetings, meet members and learn about the club. RSVP online.

The meeting will be held at Northern Kentucky Area Development District, located at 22 Spiral Drive in Florence. A live stream will be made available on the club’s YouTube Channel.

