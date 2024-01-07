Nominations open for Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards; deadline Feb. 8

Nominations are open for the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. For 40 years, these awards have honored women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership.

“Each year, the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards honor and recognize inspiring leaders who bring their unique stories, accomplishments and profound impact to the region’s business landscape,” said Wonda Winkler, President and CEO at Brighton Center, Inc. and Chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “For four decades, we’ve celebrated women for their outstanding leadership and service in the community, we hope that these achievers inspire more women to reach for even more in the future.”

Honorees will be announced in February, and the awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare in May. The nomination deadline is February 8, 2024.

“At the first awards celebration in 1984, five women were honored,” said Carri Chandler, Vice President of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation and 2007 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Emerging Leader Award honoree. “Since then, more than 250 incredible women have been recognized for opening doors, blazing trails and demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, and their communities. We’ll celebrate 40 years of this program’s remarkable legacy in May.”

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since then, over 250 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.

The event is attended annually by more than 750 business and community leaders.

More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, past honorees, and the nomination form, can be found online at www.NKYChamber.com/OWNKNominations.