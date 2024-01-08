Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct eight new members this month

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight new members on Jan 17th at the Gardens of Park Hills, starting at 1 p.m.

The new honorees are:

JESSE HERBST – FOOTBALL-TRACK AND FIELD-COACH

DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS 1990

Jesse Herbst returned to Dayton High School as head football coach in 2019 to rebuild a struggling program.

Herbst is a 1990 Dayton graduate who played football and ran track. He started his teaching coaching career there after graduating from college. He went to Simon Kenton High School in 2004 and spent 15 years as an assistant football coach for the Pioneers before returning to his alma mater. His Dayton teams have compiled a 25-31 record overall and 3-5 record in Class 1A playoff games over the last five seasons.

He left a highly successful Simon Kenton program to take charge of a Dayton team that hadn’t had a winning season from 2008-2018. Before he came, the Greendevils finished the 2018 season with an 0-9 record and forfeited three of its last five games because there weren’t enough players with an adequate amount of varsity experience to fill out a lineup.

“My whole career has been laid out for me and it’s been wonderful,” Herbst said when he took the Dayton job. “Now, toward the end of my career, I have a chance to take what I’ve learned and all my experience to a school that needs help.”

Jesse played and lettered 4 years of football at Dayton. He was named All-Conference and NKY All Star in 1989. Jesse also ran track for 6 years. He was named NKAC Runner of the Year in both 1989 and 1990. After high school Jesse went on to play at Campbellsville College where he was a member of the first Mid-South Conference champions in 1992. After college he returned to Dayton as an assistant coach for 18 years. In 1996 and 1998 Dayton finished as Regional runner-up to eventual state champion Beechwood High School. He received his teaching degree from NKU and began teaching and coaching at Simon Kenton in 2004. During his 15 years as defensive coordinator the program grew into NKY power house winning Regional in 2008 and 2015, and state runner-up in 2008. He then took the head coaching job of the girls track team in 2005, and the boys track team in 2006. His success continued as the boys were regional runner-up in 2010 and regional champs in 2014. He then returned to Dayton as the head Football coach, the head Track coach and the Dean of Students.



TOM FERGUSON – FOOTBALL

DAYTON CLASS OF 1965

Tom was the starting halfback at Dayton in 1963 and 1964. Tom was also the starting defensive tackle weighing in at 145 pounds. A combination unheard of in this day and age. In 1963 Tom was the second leading scorer in the NKAC, behind his brother Skip, who was the leading scorer. Both years Tom was elected to the NKAC All-Star Team and to the Courier-Journal All-State Class A teams. During these years Dayton had 14-3-1 record losing to Highlands both years who ended up being 1963 State Runner-up, and 1964 State Champions. The 1964 Dayton team was the only undefeated team in Class A in Kentucky but was denied a spot in the playoffs due to the old Dickenson Rating System. Elkhorn City was named the district winner with a loss and a tie and became the eventual state champions. Due to this incongruity the Commonwealth of Kentucky changed the playoff system in 1965. The first team to benefit from these changes were Lloyd in 1965 and Dayton in 1966. Tom attended Georgetown College following high school, but left early for a tour in Vietnam. Tom has served his country, community, and schools in remarkable fashion.

MEGAN “VIOX’ DESOLA – TRACK-C C

CONNER CLASS OF 1990

Megan ran track and cross country all 4 years at Conner. As a freshman Megan was part of the 4×200 relay team that finished 6th at the State meet in AAA. During her Junior year Megan won the Regional 100 meter and was 2nd in the 200 meters. She also ran anchor on the 4×100 and the 4×200 relay team. Megan was named All-Region and awarded a plaque as the fastest girl in NKY. Her Senior year she again won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Regional. She also anchored the 4×200 meter relay team to a first-place finish and then placed 4th in the High Jump. She did this to try and score more points for the team. Failing to land in the top two in the High Jump, she did not qualify for sectionals. She returned to anchor the 4×100 relay team and win the sectionals and qualify for the state. At the state meet Megan placed 5th in the 100-meter dash, 4th in the 200-meter dash, 4th in the 4×200, and 4th in the 4×100. Again, she earned All-Region honors and again recorded the fastest 200-meter time that year. Her coach said it was truly amazing watching her performance.

ANGELA TULLIS HUMMELDORF – SOFTBALL-VOLLEYBALL-COACH-REFEREE

NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC CLASS OF 2000

Angela was part of 3 State Championship softball teams while at NCC. She was named to several All-Tournament teams and MVP awards during this time. After the 2000 season she was named the Kentucky Softball Player of the Year. Angela also played Volleyball earning several All-Tourney teams and MVP awards. Angela is currently the varsity Volleyball coach at Walton-Verona High School. She also referees volleyball at the NCAA, USAV, JVA, AAU, and NAIA levels.

MIKE BRAMLAGE – FOOTBALL

BOONE COUNTY CLASS OF 1994

Mike was a 3-year starter in football and basketball. He was part of the State Runner-up team in 1992 and State Semi-Finalist team in 1993. He led NKY in 1993 with 10 interceptions and was named to the Coaches Association All-Stars. He was named NKY top 24 and was a That’s My Boy Finalist in 1994. He then attended Thomas More where he was named AD Honor Roll 4 times, Dean’s List all 8 semester, Letterman 4 times, Team Captain 2 times, and Outstanding Male Student-Athlete 2 times. GTE Academic All-American 2 times, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete 2 times, William V. Campbell Award Finalist in 1997, won by Peyton Manning, NCAA postgraduate winner in 1998, one of 18 awarded throughout the nation, Burger King Corporation Scholar-Athlete winner in 1997, (Thomas More received a $10,000.00 dollar check) Gagliadi Trophy Finalist (Division III Heisman Award), Hewlitt-Packard Division III All-American, and USA Today Football All-American.

HALLIE HUNDERMER BOOTH – SWIMMING-VOLLEYBALL-TENNIS-COACH

BELLEVUE CLASS OF 1988

Hallie was offered a full ride to Florida State for swimming after her senior year. She was All-Conference 7 times in High School, All-Region 5 times. All-state 5 times, All-American Honorable mention once, and All-American once. She still holds 11 school records. She qualified for the 1988 Olympic Trials. She still holds the record for the 25m Butterfly in the national YMCA League. She was a member of the Cincinnati Marlins National Team for 4 years. In Tennis she was All-Region 3 times and All-Conference 3 times. She accepted a full ride to play Tennis at NKU where she was Conference runner-up in doubles 2 times. She started coaching swimming at Dixie High School and was named 9th Region Coach of the Year 1998-1999. She coached Tennis and Volleyball at Bellevue for 5 years. She has coached and volunteered for many years throughout Greater Cincinnati and NKY. Hallie started “First Serve” dedicated to bring Tennis to underprivileged kids, to teach life skills by using sports, for mentoring, for the last 8 years. She was elected to the Bellevue High School Hall of Fame in 2007.

STEVE CRITTENDON – FOOTBALL-BASKETBALL-SOFTBALL

BELLEVUE CLASS OF 1983

Steve was a 3-year starter in both Football and Basketball. He earned All-Conference honors and Honorable mention All-State in both sports. In football Steve led his team to 2 state runner-up finishes as the starting quarterback. He was named to the first East/West All-Star game and earned the MVP Award. In Basketball Steve scored 1009 points in his career and was part of a team that beat 5th ranked Newport Catholic 81-76 in the District finals. Steve then attended Defiance College from 1984-1987. He was a 4-year starter at strong safety. He was named the team MVP in 1985. He was nominated for All-American in 1985. He led the conference in interceptions with 6 in 1985. He was named to the All-Conference team first team. After graduation he went to work at the White House for the Secret Service 1987-1989. He has worked for the Airport Police, retiring as Asst. Chief. He currently works as a subcontractor for MLB as an Authenticator for the last 15 years

AMY MICHELLE CARPENTER – TRACK-CC

CONNER CLASS OF 1988

1984: Amy started running as an 8th grader and was part of a team that finished 3rd in the regional in the 4×200. She also ran on the 4×100 team that finished 3rd in both the regionals and sectionals. 1985: Amy finished 2nd place in the Regional 4×100, 1st place 4×200, Amy won 1st place at the Conference relays in the 4×100, the 4×200, and the Distance Medley, as well as a 3rd in the Sprint medley. 1986: she was 3rd in the Regionals 4×100, and the 4×200 1987: Amy won 1st place at regionals in the 4×100, and 4×200. At sectionals 2nd place 4×100 and 4×200, and finished 6th at State. During the summer she ran at the Junior Olympics earning a trip to the Nationals in the 4×800, 400 hurdles, and the Long Jump. 1988: Amy won the Regional 4×100, placed 2nd in the long jump. She finished 5th at State in the long jump. She again qualified for Nationals at the Junior Olympics 4×800 and the Long Jump. She attended Marshall University and was part of the team that set the school record in the 4×800 and was named All-Conference