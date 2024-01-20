Prysmian Group’s Anna Wright named among marketing leaders for 2023 by Women We Admire

Prysmian Group vice president of marketing and external communications for North America was recently named a Top Leader in Marketing for 2023 by Women We Admire.

Anna Wright ranked number 18 on the list, representing a diverse set of individuals spanning sectors from entertainment to technology to health and showcases the women who are trailblazing the future of marketing, brand management, digital strategies and other related areas.

Wright leads Prysmian Group’s branding and media initiatives for North America. Her extensive experience working across newsrooms and corporate settings provides her with unique perspectives that she leverages to help promote Prysmian’s external image and marketing initiatives in the U.S. and Canada.

“I am thrilled to be recognized as a Top Women Leader in Marketing for 2023, alongside other esteemed leaders in marketing,” said Wright. “North America is pivotal in Prysmian’s operations, and we continue to enhance our marketing and communication efforts. Organizations like Women We Admire provide connections with other professionals across industries and provides new perspectives and insights to complement our current strategies.”

Wright began her career as a TV news anchor for stations throughout the Midwest, anchoring “Good Morning Cincinnati” at WKRC-TV, the local CBS station. After leaving the news industry and transitioning careers, she excelled in positions at Johnson & Johnson, national law firm Dinsmore & Shohl, and Northern Kentucky University. She earned her Journalism degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

“Anna’s robust skillset and unique background in journalism and public relations are critical for Prysmian as we navigate into the future,” stated Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. “We are delighted to see her acknowledged among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023.”

