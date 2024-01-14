Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage and asks for donations; join in ‘simple act of kindness’

For National Blood Donor Month, the Governor and Mrs. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to visit redcrossblood.org to find a blood drive or donation location near them and donate blood to help those in need.

The Red Cross has announced an emergency shortage and has appealed for donations.

“Unfortunately, the number of U.S. blood donors has reached an all-time low when we look at the past 20 years,” said the First Lady at the governor’s weekly press conference. “This week, the Red Cross declared an emergency blood shortage and asked for people to donate.

“Blood is not only needed during surgeries, but also for critical plasma and platelet therapies. We also never know when a disaster may strike. Don’t wait. Make an appointment today to give blood or platelets to help ensure people receive the care they need.”

“Red Cross blood donations ensure that we are prepared for any blood need that may arise – whenever and wherever it’s needed,” said Steve Cunanan, CEO of the American Red Cross Kentucky Region. “Individuals are needed to donate now and throughout the winter to help patients that are counting on this lifesaving blood. I invite you, your friends and your family to join in this simple act of kindness.”