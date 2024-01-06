Region’s largest futsal tournament, Copa De Sala, this weekend, includes NKY Street Soccer

Young people from Cincinnati Street Soccer compete this weekend in the region’s largest futsal tournament, Copa de Sala. An exciting, South American version of indoor soccer, Futsal is growing rapidly in the U.S.. And Cincinnati is part of that phenomenal growth.

Ginga (pronounced “Jen-ga”) was the city’s first futsal club. They’ve had thousands of young players come through their program and even host an adult, professional futsal team, Ginga FS. Come watch Cincinnati Street Soccer compete with some of the 150 youth and professional teams at Ginga’s 11th Annual Copa de Sala.

Copa de Sala is special this year.

The tournament is sponsoring three teams of players from Cincinnati Street Soccer, young players who discovered futsal through the Family Futsal program at the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. The Family Futsal program was launched out of the Hartwell Recreation Center, where the US Soccer Foundation built an official futsal court. The Family Futsal program is free for all CRC members. The program is a community partnership fueled by volunteer parents and young players active with the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Street Soccer organization.

Northern Kentucky Street Soccer, is a 501-c-3 charitable organization. They currently host futsal games in Ft. Wright Kentucky on Sundays at Grace Church (4-6pm), and Saturday games (12-2pm) at either College Hill Rec Center (November to March). Hartwell Futsal games will return in June.

“We want to thank the CRC College Hill for hosting these players and their families and School of Ginga for sponsoring the teams.” said Donaldo Vallecillo, lead parent at Cincinnati Street Soccer. “It’s great to see top level futsal competition at the College Hill Rec Center. We think this is the start of something special.

“Contact Cincinnati Street Soccer on social media to get involved. Help us grow futsal opportunities at other CRCs, churches, and school gyms. Maybe next year a team from your neighborhood can play in the Copa de Sala.”