Ryle student Ariel Fader among 25 selected for 2024 Bill of Rights Institute national Student Fellowship

Ariel Fader, a student at Larry A. Ryle High School in Union, has been awarded a 2024 national Student Fellowship from the Bill of Rights Institute.

Fader, a Union native, was selected for the elite program from a nationwide pool of applicants and will become part of a 2024 cohort that includes 25 students from 15 states.

The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to advance civics and history education. The Institute’s Student Fellowship program helps high school students develop as engaged citizens and civic leaders.

As a Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellow, Fader will participate in a six-month educational program and capstone educational trips to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Previous Student Fellows have met with members of Congress, toured some of America’s most historic sites, and even published their work in leading newspapers.

“At the Bill of Rights Institute, we teach civics and we equip students to live the ideals of a free and just society,” said Institute President and CEO David J. Bobb, Ph.D. “Through our Student Fellowship program, we provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary for building civil society.”

Fader was chosen as a 2024 Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellow through a rigorous process that included a faculty nomination and essays reflecting on topics such as leadership and the characteristics of good citizenship.

Bill of Rights Institute Sr. Director of Civic Learning Initiatives and former classroom teacher Rachel Davison Humphries said she is looking forward to working with Fader and the rest of this year’s Student Fellows as they grow their civic leadership skills.

“It has been a privilege getting to know this year’s group of Student Fellows and to witness their commitment to collaborative learning, civil discourse, and civic engagement,” she said. “Our Student Fellows come from different backgrounds and hold diverse views, but they share a commitment to freedom, equality, and the productive, informed engagement that keep our communities and nation strong.”

For more information about Bill of Rights Institute resources and programs, visit www.mybri.org.

Bill of Rights Institute