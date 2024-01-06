Thoroughbred racing pioneer Donna Brothers to keynote Chamber’s Women’s Initiative breakfast

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative invites women and men from around the region to join them for the 15th Annual Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 7:30-10:30 a.m.

The event’s theme, “Unbridled Strength: Women in Motion,” is inspired by former professional Thoroughbred jockey and this year’s keynote speaker, Donna Brothers.

Brothers will challenge attendees to channel their unharnessed energy and unleash their full potential. This meaningful presentation will propel attendees towards growth and self-discovery and inspire them to empower one another to overcome obstacles and achieve their aspirations both professionally and personally. Jamie Eads, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, will emcee the event.

A pioneer in Thoroughbred racing, Brothers was born into horse racing, following in the footsteps of her mother and both her brother and sister. With a racing career spanning from 1987 to 1998, Brothers retired as the second leading female jockey in the United States by money earned. She joined the NBC Sports broadcast team in 2000 and covered horseracing and many other equestrian sports for NBC and NBC Sports Network. Over the years, she has covered everything from the annual Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event to the World Equestrian Games, and The Breeder’s Cup, among others. Of course, many will recognize Brothers from her coverage of Kentucky’s beloved Kentucky Derby, where she’s known as “the girl on the horse” who interviews the winning jockey right after the big race.

“I encourage women and men from around the region to take the opportunity to attend the Annual Breakfast to hear Donna’s inspiring stories and her personal experience as a female jockey in a male-dominated sport,” said Megan Elfers, Marketing and Business Development Specialist at Elemeno Creative Services, and Chair of the WI Annual Breakfast. “You’ll leave energized and with a new perspective that will inspire you to get off the sidelines and into the saddle.”

Brothers presentation, “Unbridled Strength: Women in Motion” – will center around insights gleaned from her trailblazing mother and a few stories from her laps around the oval.

“While people often refer to me as a pioneer, I prefer to save that title for my mother, who was one of the first half-dozen women to be licensed as a jockey in the United States,” said Brothers. “My mother, Patti Browne, was a disruptor and a powerful woman who was not afraid to break boundaries or challenge convention. I cannot wait to share some of her remarkable stories and explain my own experiences racing around the track at the Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast. My hope is that this conversation underscores the power of empowerment when we come together and stay true to our visions and values.”

Following her keynote, Brothers will host a 30-minute “Meet the Speaker” session where attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about her professional journey and experience as a female jockey.

The WI Annual Breakfast will also include the presentation of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award. The award is presented to a professional woman who has made a significant impact on the progress of the Women’s Initiative program, had career success and has been active in the community. This year’s recipient will be announced in January.

Registration for the 2024 WI Annual Breakfast, sponsored by PNC, is $80 for NKY Chamber members, $100 for future members and $60 for young professionals. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com. For more information on the event, and to register, visit NKYChamber.com/WIBreakfast.

