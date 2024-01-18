Turfway Park cancels Friday and Saturday race card due to NWS forecast of dangerous wind chill

Officials from Turfway Park announced the cancellation of Friday and Saturday’s live racing programs due to forecasted wind chill values in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Despite the weather challenges on Friday and Saturday, fans can still enjoy the live racing programs on Wednesday and Thursday, with daily first posts of 5:55 p.m.

Friday’s forecast called for about one inch of snow during the day with the feels-like temperature around 8 degrees and a northwest wind at 9 to 15 mph during the evening. Although the snow is expected to depart by Saturday, the wind chill will remain frigid, around 6 degrees at first post.

The races carded for Friday and Saturday will be re-drawn and added as extras for the upcoming entry days. Saturday’s featured $125,000 Leonatus Stakes is now tentatively scheduled for Feb. 2.

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming