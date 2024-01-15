USDA, KDE seeking sponsors for Summer Food Program so children continue to receive meals

Many Kentucky families depend on free or reduced-price meals during the school year. When school is out for the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) help to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals to bridge the nutrition gap during these months.

KDE encourages schools and nonprofit organizations to sponsor the SFSP and provide free meals to Kentucky children and teens in low-income areas.

Meal sites often are located in public areas, including schools, community centers, parks, family housing complexes and locations operated by faith-based organizations. Historically, for every seven free or reduced-price lunches served during the school year, only one lunch is served in the summer months.

Across the state there is a need for more summer meals for children and more sponsors to provide them.

Sponsoring organizations must be one of the following:

• A public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts);

• A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;

• A unit of a local, municipal, county or state government;

• A public or nonprofit private college or university; or

• Other private nonprofit organizations.

Potential sponsoring organizations, health inspectors, company representatives, auditors and potential community partners can attend one of the free training sessions being provided across the state.

Potential sponsors and other parties interested in learning more about the SFSP can provide contact information in the Summer Food Service Program Interest Survey. Upon completion of the survey, you will be contacted with program and training information.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider. Visit the USDA website to view USDA’s nondiscrimination statement.